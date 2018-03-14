After spending 9 years in prison for crime he didn't commit, man pleads with Metro Council for justice

The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective William Garrett was arrested March 13, 2018. He is charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.

Thousands of Kentuckiana students take part in national walkout to protest gun violence

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

Edwin Chandler flew to Louisville from Georgia on Wednesday to share his story with Metro Council members.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Edwin Chandler flew to Louisville from Georgia on Wednesday to share his story with Metro Council members. He spent nine years in prison for a 1993 murder he didn't commit.

"I was interrogated by a police officer, Mark Handy," Chandler said. "And in that interrogation, I gave a false confession, and the reason I gave that false confession, primarily, is because I was threatened by Mr. Handy that he would take my sister's children away ... that he would have her locked up."

Chandler joined others Wednesday asking Metro Council to request the Attorney General hire a special prosecutor to investigate Handy, a former Louisville Police detective.

"Mr. Handy has not been brought to justice for any of the wrongdoing that he's done," Chandler said.

Handy also interrogated Jeffery Clark and Keith Hardin, who spent 22 years in prison convicted of a murder they didn't commit. Two weeks ago, a judge dismissed the charges against them, and for the first time, they walked out of court free men.

Handy is accused of working to create a false theory that Clark and Hardin murdered Rhonda Sue Wardord in a Satanic Ritual killing. Retired LMPD detective Denny Butler testified Wednesday about Handy's involvement in two additional cases, where there's also the same common denominator.

"If you remove Mark Handy from those cases, these guys don't even get charged," Butler said.

Chandler was exonerated in 2012. Metro Government went on to pay him $8.5 million.

"So to sum it up, Mark Handy tried to execute Edwin Chandler using our criminal justice system, knowing he was an innocent man," Butler said.

Chandler and Butler want to know how many other innocent men and women are out there, pleading with Metro Council to take action. Council members didn't vote Wednesday on asking a special prosecutor to investigate Handy.

Within the last few weeks Handy retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

