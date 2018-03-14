Kentucky Republican leader says pension deal will be 'difficult' to pass

The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective William Garrett was arrested March 13, 2018. He is charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.

Thousands of Kentuckiana students take part in national walkout to protest gun violence

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican plan to fix Kentucky's struggling pension system could be losing steam.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Wednesday night that reaching an agreement could be challenging.

“I think it has a very limited and difficult path forward at this point and time," Stivers said.

There are just a handful of days left in this session to vote on the bill. Senate Bill 1 has faced strong protests from teachers and other public workers. It would cut some benefits for retirees and change what will be available in the future.

People backing the proposal say it could save Kentucky $3.2 billion over 20 years.

"It's kind of like the unstoppable train versus the inmovable mountain," Stivers said. "I don't know where it goes."

Democrats like Rep. Jim Wayne of Louisville said the lack of movement on the bill is a win for opponents.

“The teachers and public employees are rightly infuriated," Wayne said. "They have gone into these jobs with the understanding that part of their compensation package would be a guaranteed pension, with cost of living increases, with health insurance and so forth."

Wayne said he would only support a plan that fully funds the current pension system and protects promised benefits.

“In order to properly fund the pensions, you have to have tax reform, you have to have new revenue coming into the state," he said. "We have not seen any proposals by the Republicans to adequately fund pensions."

Stivers said he is considering a bill that would keep lawmakers from getting some pay if they need to extend the session but is not sure where that will lead.

“That’s why you have the split in the Senate right now among Republicans," Wayne said. "They don’t have the votes to pass it."

Acting House Speaker David Osborne said he is interested in passing pension reform but does not know exactly what that will look like.

