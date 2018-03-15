Derby City Pizza on the menu with WDRB in the Morning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Derby City Pizza on the menu with WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a Be Our Guest deal for pizza lovers.

We're offering a half-price deal to Derby City Pizza.

There are four locations that offer fast and casual Italian food for lunch and dinner. The restaurants focus on pizza with a "Southern Style." Customers can dine-in or carry out at all locations.

$30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9 a.m. for just $15.

Click here for your chance to buy a half-priced gift certificate.

Derby City Pizza is located in Mt. Washington, Fairdale, PRP and on the U of L Campus.

