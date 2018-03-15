Study: pizza better motivator than money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A recent study says pizza is a bigger motivator at work than money.

The book "Payoff: The Hidden Logic that Shapes our Motivations" says people are more productive at work when pizza is used as a stimulus.

In an experiment with workers at an Intel factory, pizza was the best motivator for increased productivity, compared to a $30 bonus, a compliment from a boss, or nothing.

To read more about the study, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.