Study: pizza better motivator than money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A recent study says pizza is a bigger motivator at work than money.
The book "Payoff: The Hidden Logic that Shapes our Motivations" says people are more productive at work when pizza is used as a stimulus.
In an experiment with workers at an Intel factory, pizza was the best motivator for increased productivity, compared to a $30 bonus, a compliment from a boss, or nothing.
