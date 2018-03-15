Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

According to arrest reports, police had already received "numerous complaints" when they executed a search warrant March 15 at the home of 37-year-old Bryan Bishop and 40-year-old Katherine Spencer, in the 4200 block of Low Trail Court, in the Jeffersontown area.

Inside the home, police allegedly found two bags of methamphetamine, one bag of heroin "packaged for sale," two bags of marijuana, digital scales and glass pipes.

Police say these items were, "indicative of trafficking narcotics from this location," and that the heroin and methamphetamine were "in plain view" on a bedroom coffee table.

Both Bishop and Spencer were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

