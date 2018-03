University of Louisville women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz during a news conference on March 15, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz and members of the team talked to reporters Thursday morning, a day ahead of the first round of NCAA tournament play.

The Cardinals are the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and face Boise State in the first round at noon Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.

If they win, they'll get the winner of Marquette-Dayton on Sunday.

