WATCH LIVE | U of L women's basketball coach, team members look - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | U of L women's basketball coach, team members look ahead to first round of NCAA tournament

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz and members of the team will talk to reporters this morning a day ahead of NCAA tournament play. 

The news conference is set to start at 10:50 a.m. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream. 

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

The Cardinals are the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and face Boise State in the first round at noon Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.

If they win, they'll get the winner of Marquette-Dayton on Sunday.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.