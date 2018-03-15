WATCH LIVE | U of L women's basketball coach, team members look ahead to first round of NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz and members of the team will talk to reporters this morning a day ahead of NCAA tournament play.

The news conference is set to start at 10:50 a.m. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

The Cardinals are the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and face Boise State in the first round at noon Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.

If they win, they'll get the winner of Marquette-Dayton on Sunday.

