Louisville man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from employer

Bradley Rieber (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Bradley Rieber (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he stole over $100,000 from his employer.

According to an arrest report, the thefts happened during the period beginning with Aug. 11, 2016, and ending on Nov. 9, 2017. Police say 37-year-old Bradley Rieber wrote 17 checks, made out to himself, drawing on his employer's account.

Police are not identifying his employer.

According to the arrest report, most of the check numbers were duplicates of legitimate checks written to various vendors.

The total loss to the company was $102,840.55, according to the arrest report.

Rieber was arrested on March 14 and charged with theft by unlawful taking of an amount exceeding $10,000. He was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on Wednesday, but has since been released.

