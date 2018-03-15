Sister of church shooter Dylann Roof accused of bringing weapons - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sister of church shooter Dylann Roof accused of bringing weapons to school

Posted: Updated:
Morgan Roof (courtesy CNN) Morgan Roof (courtesy CNN)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested Wednesday after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.

Roof is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000. She was screened for a public defender.

Investigators say Roof also posted a Snapchat that alarmed fellow students, but was not arrested for it.

School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school's Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out to remember the 17 killed in the Parkland, Florida, Valentine's Day school shooting.

Dylan Roof was convicted of fatally shooting nine parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015.

Copyright 2018 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.