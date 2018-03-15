Kentucky State Police capture suspect accused of killing Pikeville Police officer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Pikeville, Kentucky police officer on Tuesday night

WKYT reports that 55-year-old John Russell Hall of Pikeville was arrested in nearby Floyd County .

Kentucky State Police posted Hall's name and picture on social media warning the public that he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

The KSP statement Thursday says police obtained an arrest warrant charging Hall with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and they also want to question him about the killing of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.

The 35-year-old officer was killed March 13 while patrolling the Hurricane Creek area with a state trooper.

Police said they came upon a suspicious vehicle, spoke with its occupants, and then began canvassing the area for other possible suspects when gunfire erupted. The trooper later found the officer with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officer Hamilton is survived by his wife, Chelsie, and infant daughter Brynlee.

The viewing for Hamilton is Friday and Saturday at the East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville. The funeral is Sunday at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Pikeville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a Trust Fund has been set up and Expressions of Sympathy are suggested to be made Chelsie Hamilton, c/o Community Trust Bank, P.O. Box 2947, Pikeville, Ky. 41502

