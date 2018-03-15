Job Fair held specifically for hundreds of workers laid off from Jeffboat

Twenty companies representing more than 350 open positions took part in a job fair at WorkOne Southern Indiana in New Albany on March 15, 2018.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of workers are looking for jobs after massive layoffs at Jeffboat, and that's why WorkOne Southern Indiana planned a job fair specifically for those displaced workers.

Twenty companies representing more than 350 open positions took part in Thursday's job fair at WorkOne Southern Indiana in New Albany. The companies involved have a specific need for people with a manufacturing skill set.

They’re looking for welders, engineers, equipment operators, supervisors and more.

"We saw a lot of people with the need, especially with the Jeffboat layoffs here in Jeffersonville," Adam Clark with WorkOne Southern Indiana said. "We decided we needed to find something especially for them, something that would really help them fill that need, and we decided to open it to the public because there’s so many opportunities in manufacturing.”

Jeffboat has laid off hundreds of workers since November of 2017, but company officials have said they do not intend to close the facility.

The job fair ended at 12:30 p.m., but anyone interested in learning more about the open positions can visit WorkOne Southern Indiana at 2125 State Street in New Albany or call 812-948-6102.

