Discount offered on CityScoot and Lyft for safe rides home on St. Patrick's Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of green beer and Irish whiskey will be consumed Saint Patrick's Day weekend. But getting home safely is a priority.

Safe Ride KY, along with the Kentucky Distiller's Association, is offering $20,000 worth of safe ride discounts on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

The money can be used on the Lyft and CityScoot apps. Anyone who is at least 21 years old can claim up to $20 to use toward a free ride.

To get the discount, enter the code SAFERIDEKY2018 on the app.

The group hopes the discount will stop people from driving under the influence.

Kentucky Office of Highway Safety executive director Dr. Noelle Hunter says the program is a good investment.

"Drunken driving is 100 percent preventable. We really can't say that about much else. What else can you say is 100 percent? And so we know that there are too many alternatives including safe rides and getting rides," she said.

The St. Patrick's Day discounts are available from midnight on Friday until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

