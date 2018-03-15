UPS building new flight simulator facility for pilot training in Louisville

A new 12,000 sq. ft. building near WorldPort will house three new flight simulators to train UPS pilots.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Parcel Service (UPS) pilots have to be ready for everything, from storms to bird strikes. And the UPS hub in Louisville is working on a new space for pilot training.

A new 12,000 square foot building near WorldPort will have three new flight simulators. And there is room to expand.

UPS is growing and plans to hire more pilots who will use the simulators to prepare for the job.

The company already has seven flight simulators, which cost more than $10 million each. The three new simulators include a 747-400, a 767 and an MD-11 simulator to train the hundreds of pilots it hires each year.

Director of training, Roger Quinn, said it makes sense to plan for the future.

"It really is important. Obviously, flight training is a critical part of running an airline, and with the expansion of our fleet, we do need additional sim buildings," he said.

UPS has hired 100 new pilots this year and plans to hire 150 more. All new pilots will have to go through training either here in Louisville, Alaska, or Miami.

Construction is expected to be done sometime next year.

