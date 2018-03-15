Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
It was one of two panels of private citizens and government workers that evaluated recent development proposals for Louisville-owned land.More >>
Renderings filed last week with Louisville metro government offer the first look at the exterior of a proposed 68-unit apartment complex one block east of Louisville Slugger Field.More >>
The number of people who died after being struck by vehicles in Louisville increased or stayed even for the fifth straight year, but total injury collisions involving pedestrians fell for the second straight year in Louisville.More >>
Louisville officials had hoped to finalize an agreement with the Marian Group by mid-February, but that didn't happen.More >>
House Bill 572 would ensure that the Louisville Arena Authority follow open meetings and open records laws and state procurement rules, as well as comply with executive branch ethics standards.More >>
A television station and two newspapers allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
