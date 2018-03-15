FIU bridge collapses, killing 4 people, officials say

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

For the first time, court documents are providing details about a woman's claim that she was raped by Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

Louisville man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from employer

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

A 19-year-old Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a police officer.

(PHOTO VIA CNN) Several people are reported dead after this bridge collapsed at Florida International University on March 15, 2018.

MIAMI (FOX NEWS) -- Four people were confirmed dead after a newly installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, leaving eight vehicles trapped under the sprawling wreckage.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Dave Downey told reporters at a news conference that four people were killed after the structure, touted as an "Instant Bridge," collapsed around 1:30 p.m. at the Miami-area university.

Dr. Mark McKenney, of the Kendall Regional Medical Center in Tamiami, said during a news conference that the hospital had taken in 10 patients — two of them in "extremely critical" condition. One person arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest but survived, and a second has a serious brain injury.

The other eight are in stable condition with "bruises and abrasions to broken bones."

A search and rescue operation is underway; authorities are using dogs to search for anyone who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The Sweetwater Police Department told Fox News, "We're just trying to save lives." Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez called the collapse a "national tragedy."

"Continuing to monitor the heartbreaking bridge collapse at FIU - so tragic," President Trump tweeted. "Many brave First Responders rushed in to save lives. Thank you for your courage. Praying this evening for all who are affected."

Vice President Pence said he was "saddened by the news," adding that he and Trump will "continue to monitor developments closely."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted he was en route to the university "to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials," and said he would be "in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day."

And Florida Sen. Bill Nelson tweeted that his "heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by this tragic bridge collapse @FIU."

The bridge, projected to be finished in early 2019, was set to link the university’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus to the town of Sweetwater, where an estimated 4,000 students live, The Miami Herald reported. A $14.2 million project, the structure was installed on Saturday, with many celebrating the new construction.

The university called it a “one-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge” that “swings” into place.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” President Mark B. Rosenberg said, according to a tweet by FIU.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, in a press release requesting the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) address the "bridge's design, construction, and ultimate failure," stated the bridge was installed on Saturday in just six hours.

DOT said in a statement that Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has been in contact with congressional officials and has "offered the full assistance and support of the department for both the immediate and long-term needs the community will have."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending a team to investigate the collapse.

Munilla Construction, the company that built the bridge, tweeted earlier Thursday that "the local community gathered" on Saturday to watch the crossing move into place. In a followup tweet, the company called the bridge collapse a "terrible tragedy" and said the family business was "devastated and doing everything we can to assist."

The construction company added it would be cooperating with investigators "in every way."

FIGG Engineering, the company that designed the bridge, said that in their "40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before." FIGG added the company would "fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why."

Construction workers at the scene told WPLG that the bridge was undergoing a "stress test" when it collapsed, but officials have not confirmed that detail.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.