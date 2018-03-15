Several people killed when pedestrian bridge collapses at university in Florida

It's a message one therapist wants all parents will share with their children.

Bardstown girl who committed suicide leaves uplifting message from the grave

Police say 55-year-old John Russell Hall was considered armed and dangerous.

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

Police are not identifying his employer.

Louisville man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from employer

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

A 19-year-old Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a police officer.

Valley High School student arrested for assaulting officer and school staff member, LMPD says

(PHOTO VIA CNN) Several people are reported dead after this bridge collapsed at Florida International University on March 15, 2018.

MIAMI (FOX NEWS) -- Several fatalities were reported after a newly installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, leaving multiple vehicles trapped underneath the sprawling wreckage.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News there were several fatalities after the structure, called the "Instant Bridge," collapsed just before 2 p.m. at the Miami-area university. No official number was released.

Miami police were told Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had recovered six people with injuries, Fox News confirmed.

Sweetwater Police Department told Fox News: "We're just trying to save lives."

A video showed several people being loaded into ambulances. Several doctors and nurses were also called to the scene to assist those injured.

The bridge, projected to be finished in early 2019, was set to link the university’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus to the town of Sweetwater, where an estimated 4,000 students live, the Miami Herald reported. The bridge, a $9.3 million project, was installed on Saturday, with many celebrating the new construction.

The university called it a “one-of its-kind pedestrian bridge” that “swings” into place.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” President Mark B. Rosenberg said, according to a tweet by FIU.

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tweeted: “Shocked and distraught by the horrific SW 8 Street bridge collapse. Praying for the victims, and for our first responders who are searching for survivors.”

Munilla Construction, the company that built the bridge, tweeted earlier Thursday that "the local community gathered" on Saturday to watch the bridge move into place. In a follow-up tweet, the company called the bridge collapse a "terrible tragedy" and said the family business is "devastated and doing everything we can to assist."

The construction company added it will cooperating with investigators "in every way."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 FOX NEWS and WDRB Media. All rights reserved.