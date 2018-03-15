Several people killed when pedestrian bridge collapses at univer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several people killed when pedestrian bridge collapses at university in Florida

MIAMI (FOX NEWS) -- Several fatalities were reported after a newly installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, leaving multiple vehicles trapped underneath the sprawling wreckage.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News there were several fatalities after the structure, called the "Instant Bridge," collapsed just before 2 p.m. at the Miami-area university. No official number was released. 

Miami police were told Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had recovered six people with injuries, Fox News confirmed.

Sweetwater Police Department told Fox News: "We're just trying to save lives." 

A video showed several people being loaded into ambulances. Several doctors and nurses were also called to the scene to assist those injured. 

The bridge, projected to be finished in early 2019, was set to link the university’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus to the town of Sweetwater, where an estimated 4,000 students live, the Miami Herald reported. The bridge, a $9.3 million project, was installed on Saturday, with many celebrating the new construction. 

The university called it a “one-of its-kind pedestrian bridge” that “swings” into place.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” President Mark B. Rosenberg said, according to a tweet by FIU.

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tweeted: “Shocked and distraught by the horrific SW 8 Street bridge collapse. Praying for the victims, and for our first responders who are searching for survivors.”

Munilla Construction, the company that built the bridge, tweeted earlier Thursday that "the local community gathered" on Saturday to watch the bridge move into place. In a follow-up tweet, the company called the bridge collapse a "terrible tragedy" and said the family business is "devastated and doing everything we can to assist."

The construction company added it will cooperating with investigators "in every way."

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.