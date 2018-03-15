Amid budget woes, Waterfront Park to add jet boat, food trucks a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amid budget woes, Waterfront Park to add jet boat, food trucks and other attractions

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park will be adding several features and attractions this spring and summer in the hopes of bringing more visitors to the area.

Beginning in April, thrill rides on the “Scream Machine Jet Boat” will be available at the park. According to the Waterfront Development Corporation, the boat will offer sunset, skyline and fireworks cruises as well as fishing charters. In addition, guest staying in downtown Louisville hotels can have bike rentals delivered to them.

“We're also going to be adding some food trucks to Waterfront Park,” said Park Event Director Ashley Smith. “So all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will have food trucks.”

It was previously announced that this spring, Waterfront Park will feature the Skystar Observation wheel.

The additional attractions come in midst of budget issues for the park. The park has been without a state budget appropriation of $420,000 for several years, creating a shortfall.

Last year, a proposal was raised to increase revenue by charging visitors for parking but was met with severe backlash. The plan was eventually scrapped thanks to donations from several wealthy patrons.

“We operate on a percentage of proceeds, and it's really wonderful, because a lot of these ideas come from the community,” Smith said of the plan to add more activities.

The park is also considering adding a kayak tour vendor as well.

“We have been doing some studies and really taking a hard look at what can we do to bring more activities and how we can have more activity,” Smith said, “This is a win -win for everybody.”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

