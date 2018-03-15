SWAT officers called to standoff in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SWAT officers called to standoff in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A man barricaded in a home in south Louisville forced police to call in SWAT officers. 

MetroSafe says just after 1 p.m. Thursday LMPD SWAT and fire responded to a home on Arling Avenue off Taylor Boulevard near Iroquois High School.  

Smoke was reported to be coming from the home, but there is no word on whether there was a fire. 

LMPD spokesman Officer Lamont Washington said officers tried to serve a warrant at the home about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, and the man barricaded himself inside.  There is no word on what the warrant contained. 

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin said Iroquois High School was on heightened alert because of the situation, but it did not prevent the students from being dismissed on time at 2:20 p.m. 

