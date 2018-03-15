Kroger debuts home delivery for area customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is getting into the delivery business.

The supermarket debuted its shopping service called Click-List, and now the chain will deliver right to your door.

Kroger now offers delivery from 32 stores across Jefferson County and southern Indiana, after partnering with Insta-Cart.

Insta-cart is a company that offers same-day grocery delivery service. Delivery will cost you $11.95 and is free for your first order.

Customers can order online and then schedule deliveries 7 days a week between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Kroger allows you to schedule groceries to be delivered within 2 hours.

The chain has 52 curbside pickup locations in the area and plans to add 20 more this year.

