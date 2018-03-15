Postel says he's one of about 10 candidates still being consider - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Postel says he's one of about 10 candidates still being considered for permanent U of L president

Dr. Greg Postel, University of Louisville interim president. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford) Dr. Greg Postel, University of Louisville interim president. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel said Thursday that he is among the roughly 10 candidates remaining for the university's permanent presidency.

The U of L board of trustees narrowed the field last week from about 50 qualified applicants. The board of trustees has not disclosed the other finalists for the job.

Postel confirmed to reporters Thursday that he is still being considered for the position. Postel, who is also the university's interim vice president for health affairs, became interim president a little more than a year ago.

The university hopes to name a permanent president by June 1.

