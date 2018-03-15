Repaving in the Highlands delayed for Louisville Water Company project

It's a message one therapist wants all parents will share with their children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scheduled repaving work on nine sections of road in the Highlands neighborhood will be delayed because of a Louisville Water Company project scheduled for the same time.

Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, who represents District 8, planned and budgeted for several neighborhood roads to start being repaved this month. But those plans are being slightly delayed.

“We learned that the Louisville Water Company actually has to do some lead service line work in this area first," Coan said. "So it’s going to push us back.”

The Louisville Water Company has been replacing lead service lines every year. It requires crews to dig up parts of the road, remove the lead lines and replace them with copper ones. After that, the holes are patched up and then road can be repaved.

“By 2020, our goal is to get all of the lead service lines out of the area,” said MarySusan Abell, Manager of Marketing and Communications at the Louisville Water Company. “So in order to do that, we have to stay on schedule with all of our projects.”

There are three areas in the Highlands where crews plan to start this work this month, and they include roads that Coan had planned to start paving first.

“We don’t want to go in and tear up any new paving,” Abell said. “So we want to coordinate with them that we can get all of our work done, and then they can come in after us and pave.”

Abell said Louisville Water apologizes for any delay this will be causing for the repaving work in District 8. And they are working with Coan to coordinate the multiple projects.

“These folks on this street, for example,have been wanting their street paved for the last twenty years," Coan said, standing on Summit Avenue. "And I’ve been telling them all winter as soon as the weather breaks, we’re going to do it for you. And so now we’ve had to tell them, 'You’ve had to wait twenty years. Can you wait two or three more months for us?'”

Coan said Metro Council works off a fiscal year calendar, which starts in July. Louisville Water works on a calendar year starting in January. So while city crews are finishing paving for the year, Louisville Water is just starting its projects.

“We have to take that into account for all future planning efforts,” Coan said. “So, no harm really done here. But it should help us be even more efficient in our coordinating moving forward.”

