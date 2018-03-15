Southern Indiana elementary school sees 2 confirmed cases of hep - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana elementary school sees 2 confirmed cases of hepatitis A

Henryville Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said he confirmed Thursday that two people with hepatitis A have been at Henryville Elementary.

He won't confirm whether the people are adults or students or if they were just visiting the school. But he did say it's believed the period during which someone else at the school would've contracted hepatitis A has now passed.

"The main focus now is what we call disease surveillance, where we monitor for any symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, things like that," Yazel said. "The key is to prevent any further spread should we have any more cases."

Yazel said Clark County has seen 27 cases of hepatitis A since December, about half of which were at the county jail. He said close to 500 inmates were immunized in last January to help prevent the spread.

