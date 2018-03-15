Millions of dollars in bus improvements could improve safety on Dixie Highway

It's a message one therapist wants all parents will share with their children.

It's a message one therapist wants all parents will share with their children.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

For the first time, court documents are providing details about a woman's claim that she was raped by Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan.

For the first time, court documents are providing details about a woman's claim that she was raped by Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan.

For the first time, court documents are providing details about a woman's claim that she was raped by Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan.

For the first time, court documents are providing details about a woman's claim that she was raped by Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

A 19-year-old Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a police officer.

A 19-year-old Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a police officer.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maybe the most dangerous roads in Louisville getting a multi-million dollar upgrade.

The bus routes along Dixie Highway are some of the busiest in the city, so the area is getting a $35 million upgrade including millions to improve the heavily traveled bus route.

The RAPID Bus Line will include eight new buses with new shelters and real-time information on where they are along their route. It will also provide 15 miles of new service from Valley Station to downtown Louisville.

Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell said improvements to one of the Shively exit ramps has already reduced crashes 80 percent and is an example of what's to come. He said the bus upgrades are part of the overall plan to improve safety and the flow of traffic.

"It will be the best bus line in the city, and it will be something that will really be a model," Blackwell said.

Aida Copic, the Director of Planning for TARC said the upgrades will make things easier for passengers.

"There are high expectations of this new service, and we certainly expect the ridership will increase, the safety will improve," Copic said.

The new bus line should be running by the end of next year.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.