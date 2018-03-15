Millions of dollars in bus improvements could improve safety on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Millions of dollars in bus improvements could improve safety on Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maybe the most dangerous roads in Louisville getting a multi-million dollar upgrade.

The bus routes along Dixie Highway are some of the busiest in the city, so the area is getting a $35 million upgrade including millions to improve the heavily traveled bus route.

The RAPID Bus Line will include eight new buses with new shelters and real-time information on where they are along their route. It will also provide 15 miles of new service from Valley Station to downtown Louisville.

Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell said improvements to one of the Shively exit ramps has already reduced crashes 80 percent and is an example of what's to come. He said the bus upgrades are part of the overall plan to improve safety and the flow of traffic.

"It will be the best bus line in the city, and it will be something that will really be a model," Blackwell said.

Aida Copic, the Director of Planning for TARC said the upgrades will make things easier for passengers.

"There are high expectations of this new service, and we certainly expect the ridership will increase, the safety will improve," Copic said.

The new bus line should be running by the end of next year.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.