VIDEO | U of L's Padgett looks ahead to second round of NIT

University of Louisville men's basketball coach David Padgett talks to the media on March 16, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L interim head men's basketball Coach David Padgett spoke to reporters ahead of Sunday's second round of NIT play.

The Cardinals take on Middle Tennessee Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. 

Click here or on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

