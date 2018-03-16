Shooting of homeless man by LMPD officers was 'justified' top prosecutor finds

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – An investigation by Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine's office found that a man fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers in a house near Churchill Downs in February 2017, charged at one of the officers, stabbed at him with a metal rod or skewer and ignored opportunities to surrender.

As a result, the officers were "justified in using deadly physical force" and will not face criminal charges in the shooting death of William Young, Wine wrote in a letter to the department on Jan. 9. The Courier-Journal first revealed the decision in a story Friday.

The investigation, which included reviewing body cam footage, found Young had been “given ample opportunity to surrender himself to the officers or at least announce his presence.”

Instead, Young said nothing as police searched the home and then lunged at Officer Russell Braun, who suffered a puncture wound, before Young was shot by officers, according to Wine's letter summarizing the investigation.

All three officers, Braun, Randall Richardson and Paige Young, fired shots.

“William Young not only ignored the commands of the officers to reveal himself, but he was inside the vacant property without permission of the owner as evidenced by the lower windows and doors being locked or boarded shut" and then attacked an officer, according to Wine’s letter.

The officers are back on duty but police are conducting an internal investigation.

Young’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the mentally ill, homeless Louisville man was was sleeping in an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue when “three-out-of-control” officers shot Young about a dozen times with "minimal or no provocation."

The suit also accuses the "ill-trained" officers of trying to “conceal their misconduct” by giving misleading information about the shooting, “with full knowledge that Young was no longer available to contradict them."

The officers shot the 31-year-old within seconds of encountering him, despite being familiar with him and knowing he wasn’t a threat, the suit claims.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.