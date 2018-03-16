Shooting of homeless man by LMPD officers was 'justified' top prosecutor finds

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.More >>
According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.More >>
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.More >>
A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.More >>
A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.More >>
Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.More >>
Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.More >>
Police are not identifying his employer.More >>
Police are not identifying his employer.More >>
The investigation, which included reviewing body cam footage, found Young had been “give ample opportunity to surrender himself to the officers or at least announce his presence.”More >>
The investigation, which included reviewing body cam footage, found Young had been “give ample opportunity to surrender himself to the officers or at least announce his presence.”More >>
The alleged victim, identified in the suit only by the initials E.B., was sexually assaulted, stalked and harassed by former Officer Kenneth Betts, who also allegedly requested the juvenile “transmit or accept” nude photographs, according to the lawsuit.More >>
The alleged victim, identified in the suit only by the initials E.B., was sexually assaulted, stalked and harassed by former Officer Kenneth Betts, who also allegedly requested the juvenile “transmit or accept” nude photographs, according to the lawsuit.More >>
“Never in a million years would I have predicted something like this would ever happen,” Judge Gibson said.More >>
“Never in a million years would I have predicted something like this would ever happen,” Judge Gibson said.More >>
On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.More >>
On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.More >>
The lawsuit, which was filed last year in Jefferson Circuit Court, is being moved to U.S. District Court because an amendment to the suit adds alleged federal violations, including civil rights issues, according to court records.More >>
The lawsuit, which was filed last year in Jefferson Circuit Court, is being moved to U.S. District Court because an amendment to the suit adds alleged federal violations, including civil rights issues, according to court records.More >>
Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.More >>
Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.More >>
James Mallory’s attorneys say the collection of the bullet casings by the public defender's office and not turning them over raise questions of whether a crime has been committed and will likely cause everyone involved to be included as a fact witness in the murder trial, which has been delayed until later this year.More >>
James Mallory’s attorneys say the collection of the bullet casings by the public defender's office and not turning them over raise questions of whether a crime has been committed and will likely cause everyone involved to be included as a fact witness in the murder trial, which has been delayed until later this year.More >>
Matthew Landan also called an allegation that he had defecated on a woman “literally sh--,” according to the records.More >>
Matthew Landan also called an allegation that he had defecated on a woman “literally sh--,” according to the records.More >>