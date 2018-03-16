Police: Man arrested in standoff is a suspect in string of Dixie Highway burglaries

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.More >>
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.More >>
Larry Sharpe was arrested after a barricading himself in a house in south Louisville on Thursday.More >>
Larry Sharpe was arrested after a barricading himself in a house in south Louisville on Thursday.More >>
A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.More >>
A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.More >>
According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.More >>
According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.More >>
Police say 55-year-old John Russell Hall was considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Police say 55-year-old John Russell Hall was considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.More >>
Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.More >>
Police are not identifying his employer.More >>
Police are not identifying his employer.More >>