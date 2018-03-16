Police: Man arrested in standoff is a suspect in string of Dixi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: Man arrested in standoff is a suspect in string of Dixie Highway burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested after a police standoff in south Louisville is a suspect in a string of burglaries. 

According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Larry Sharpe is facing multiple counts of third degree burglary and one count of tampering with physical evidence. 

Police say Sharpe barricaded himself in a house on Arling Avenue off Taylor Boulevard for about six hours on March 15. Officers had tried to serve a warrant, after they identified him as one of the suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a Little Caesar's Pizza.  

Officers says he confessed to multiple burglaries and admitted to burning the shoes he wore, when committing the crimes.

According to LMPD spokesman Officer Lamont Washington they are still looking for a second suspect in the burglaries. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

