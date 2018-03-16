U of L football recruit Jairus Brents arrested for alleged theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

An arrest report states that 18-year-old Jairus Brents was taken into custody. Police say he was seen driving over 30 miles above the speed limit on I-264. He had no driver's license, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Court documents show Brents was wanted after he failed to appear for a March 5 court hearing on a misdemeanor charge of theft. Police say he was cited on Jan. 26 after he and an unnamed accomplice shoplifted $32 worth of tank tops and boxers at the JCPenney store in the St. Matthews Mall.

In October, he was also cited for driving without a license and speeding when he allegedly drove 43 mph in a 25 mph school zone on Zorn Avenue, near Riedling Drive, according to arrest reports.

Brents was arrested at the traffic stop Wednesday morning, but has since been released.

A spokesman for the University of Louisville Athletics Department confirms that Brents is a recruit for the University of Louisville football team. Brents, a football player at Waggener High School, played defensive back and receiver and quarterback, on offense.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.