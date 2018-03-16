SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

Police have made no arrests.More >>
Austin Gamez has been missing since the night of December 26, 2017.More >>
Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville, according to Det. Anne Hogan.More >>
Family, friends, players and coaches remember a local sports legend, his memory going far beyond any ball field.More >>
The gift the teen never expected created a father-son moment he'll never forget. -- and now it's being shared all over Facebook...More >>
Kentucky was too much for Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing with a 95-75 victory.More >>
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.More >>
There's no word on what caused the crash.More >>
With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
It was one of two panels of private citizens and government workers that evaluated recent development proposals for Louisville-owned land.More >>
Renderings filed last week with Louisville metro government offer the first look at the exterior of a proposed 68-unit apartment complex one block east of Louisville Slugger Field.More >>
The number of people who died after being struck by vehicles in Louisville increased or stayed even for the fifth straight year, but total injury collisions involving pedestrians fell for the second straight year in Louisville.More >>
Louisville officials had hoped to finalize an agreement with the Marian Group by mid-February, but that didn't happen.More >>
House Bill 572 would ensure that the Louisville Arena Authority follow open meetings and open records laws and state procurement rules, as well as comply with executive branch ethics standards.More >>
A television station and two newspapers allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.More >>
