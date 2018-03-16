Drunk driver who killed LMPD Detective and a Lexington man sentenced to prison

UK employee Timothy Moore was killed in Lexington, when a drunk driver hit him on a sidewalk in Oct. 2016.

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to drunk driving crash that killed an LMPD detective and a Lexington man in Oct. 2016

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drunk driver who killed an off duty Louisville Metro Police officer and another man learns her punishment.

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and DUI in February. On Friday, she was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison.

Whitlow told the judge she is sorry and takes full responsibility, "I know I deserve to go to prison."

Whitlow was drunk in October 2016 when she drove up on a sidewalk in Lexington killing LMPD officer Jason Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

She later admitted to drinking several cranberry and vodkas before getting behind the wheel. Weeks before the crash, she had finished classes required for a previous DUI conviction.

