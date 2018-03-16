Prepare to pay to ride giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Prepare to pay to ride giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

Posted: Updated:
The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018. The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you want a ride on the giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park, be prepared to pay. 

Tickets to ride the SkyStar are $14.15 plus tax for adults and $11.32 plus tax for children. There are discounts for seniors, students and military that save about $2. 

The SkyStar Wheel features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each. Each night, the wheel will feature a state-of-the-art LED light show.

It will be running all day during Thunder Over Louisville, but it will close for the fireworks show. 

Advance ticket purchases available at www.skystarwheel.com.

