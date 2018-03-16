Prepare to pay to ride giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you want a ride on the giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park, be prepared to pay.
Tickets to ride the SkyStar are $14.15 plus tax for adults and $11.32 plus tax for children. There are discounts for seniors, students and military that save about $2.
The SkyStar Wheel features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each. Each night, the wheel will feature a state-of-the-art LED light show.
It will be running all day during Thunder Over Louisville, but it will close for the fireworks show.
Advance ticket purchases available at www.skystarwheel.com.
