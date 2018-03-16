New contender ready to compete in the Great Steamboat Race May 2

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new competitor is ready to battle it out on the Ohio River in the Great Steamboat Race.

The American Duchess paddle-wheeler will compete against the Belle of Louisville and returning champ the Belle of Cincinnati.

The Kentucky Derby Festival also announced that it's returning to a traditional race on the river to see which crosses the finish line first. There won't be any crew challenges and points system to determine who wins.

Festival president and CEO Mike Berry says the annual race is a tradition for Derby Week in Louisville.

"You know its one of the most important festival events that we have, not only is it traditional, its unique. There are no places that you can find that have run a steamboat race every year for 56 years, which we are about to do," Berry said.

The three boats will run a 14-mile course on the Ohio River, which starts and finishes at the Clark Memorial Bridge. The winner will be presented with the set of 12-point Silver Antlers at the post-race ceremony at the Chow Wagon in Kroger's Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront.

Representatives from all three vessels, as well as the Kentucky Derby Festival, also participated in a Four Roses Bourbon tasting to determine which single-barrel bourbons would be served during the race.

Tickets are still available for the race to ride on the Belle of Louisville or the Belle of Cincinnati. For information, visit www.kdf.org.

The Great Steamboat Race is Wednesday, May 2.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.