New contender ready to compete in the Great Steamboat Race May 2 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New contender ready to compete in the Great Steamboat Race May 2

Posted: Updated:
The KDF Great Steamboat Race returns to a traditional three-boat race for 2018. The KDF Great Steamboat Race returns to a traditional three-boat race for 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new competitor is ready to battle it out on the Ohio River in the Great Steamboat Race. 

The American Duchess paddle-wheeler will compete against the Belle of Louisville and returning champ the Belle of Cincinnati.

The Kentucky Derby Festival also announced that it's returning to a traditional race on the river to see which crosses the finish line first. There won't be any crew challenges and points system to determine who wins. 

Festival president and CEO Mike Berry says the annual race is a tradition for Derby Week in Louisville.

"You know its one of the most important festival events that we have, not only is it traditional, its unique. There are no places that you can find that have run a steamboat race every year for 56 years, which we are about to do," Berry said. 

The three boats will run a 14-mile course on the Ohio River, which starts and finishes at the Clark Memorial Bridge. The winner will be presented with the set of 12-point Silver Antlers at the post-race ceremony at the Chow Wagon in Kroger's Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. 

Representatives from all three vessels, as well as the Kentucky Derby Festival, also participated in a Four Roses Bourbon tasting to determine which single-barrel bourbons would be served during the race.  

Tickets are still available for the race to ride on the Belle of Louisville or the Belle of Cincinnati.  For information, visit www.kdf.org.

The Great Steamboat Race is Wednesday, May 2.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.