UPDATE: Health officials plan to reopen Henryville schools March 19 after hepatitis A concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health and school officials in southern Indiana have decided to reopen Henryville schools March 19, after a possible hepatitis A exposure at the elementary school.

A meeting on Friday discussed how to handle the discovery that two people with hepatitis A had been at Henryville Elementary. It's not known if those people were students, adults, or if they were just visiting the school.

School officials decided to close the entire Henryville campus March 16. That closure included K-12 and the preschool -- but it is believed the amount of time in which someone else at the school would have begun exhibiting symptoms of hepatitis A has now passed.

"The exposure date is backdated enough that, honestly, the immunization and immune globulin and some of the things we do more acutely -- we're out of that window," said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.

Superintendent John Reed hopes to have students back in class Monday. He says any parents with concerns or questions may e-mail him.

