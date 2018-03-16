UPDATE: Health officials plan to reopen Henryville schools March 19 after hepatitis A concerns

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health and school officials in southern Indiana have decided to reopen Henryville schools March 19, after a possible hepatitis A exposure at the elementary school.

A meeting on Friday discussed how to handle the discovery that two people with hepatitis A had been at Henryville Elementary. It's not known if those people were students, adults, or if they were just visiting the school.

School officials decided to close the entire Henryville campus March 16. That closure included K-12 and the preschool -- but it is believed the amount of time in which someone else at the school would have begun exhibiting symptoms of hepatitis A has now passed.

"The exposure date is backdated enough that, honestly, the immunization and immune globulin and some of the things we do more acutely -- we're out of that window," said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.

Superintendent John Reed hopes to have students back in class Monday. He says any parents with concerns or questions may e-mail him.

