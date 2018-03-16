UPDATE: Health officials plan to reopen Henryville schools March 19 after hepatitis A concerns

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.More >>
According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.More >>
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.More >>
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.More >>
After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.More >>
A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.More >>
A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.More >>
Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.More >>
Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.More >>
Police are not identifying his employer.More >>
Police are not identifying his employer.More >>