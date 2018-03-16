Man accused in fatal shooting of Pikeville Police officer pleads - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused in fatal shooting of Pikeville Police officer pleads not guilty

John Russell Hall is charged with murder for the death of Pikeville Kentucky Police Officer Scotty Hamilton-March 2018. John Russell Hall is charged with murder for the death of Pikeville Kentucky Police Officer Scotty Hamilton-March 2018.
Pikeville, Kentucky Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018. Pikeville, Kentucky Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton made his first court appearance on Friday. 

WKYT reports that 55-year-old John Russell Hall was arraigned in Pike District Court Friday, where a judge entered a not guilty plea for him.

Hall was appointed a public defender. The judge set the next hearing for 1 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Hall will remain in the Pike County Detention Center on no bond.

Hall is charged with killing Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton. The 33-year-old was gunned down Tuesday, March 13 while patrolling the Hurricane Creek area with a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Police said they came upon a suspicious vehicle, spoke with occupants, and then began canvassing the area for other possible suspects, when gunfire erupted. The trooper later found the officer with a fatal gunshot wound. 

Officer Hamilton is survived by his wife, Chelsie, and infant daughter Brynlee.  

The viewing for Hamilton is Friday and Saturday at the East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville. The funeral is Sunday at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Pikeville City Cemetery.

