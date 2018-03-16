BOZICH | Louisville drives all lanes while beating Boise State in NCAA opener

Louisville guard Arica Carter had two quick third quarter baskets as Louisville overwhelmed Boise State in the second half of the Cards' NCAA Tournament opener.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For 20 minutes the University of Louisville women’s basketball team didn’t look like a team that understood One seeds have defeated 16 seeds by an average of nearly 47 points in eight games over the last two NCAA Tournaments.

At halftime Louisville led. 32-22.

That’s not the road to winning by 47. That’s the way to winning by 20 and having people wonder if the team had lost its edge during its 12 days off since the Cardinals won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

"We came out flat," Louisville forward Sam Fuehring said.

Boise State, the 16 seed, played Jeff Walz’s team even in the second quarter. Two Louisville starters failed to score. Two reserves had 17 of Louisville’s points.

"When we went in at halftime, thinking they were getting in trouble," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.

It was too soon to signal an Upset Alert. But the Cardinals were a long way from cruise control. Remember this: Three Number One seeds won by 50 or more in the 2017 women's tournament.

Eighty-seven seconds changed things.

This is how Louisville started the third quarter. Driving 12-foot basket by Erica Carter (her first points). Layup by Myisha Hines-Allen (her first points). Steal and a layup by Asia Durr. Driving layup by Carter. Everything within 12 feet or less of the rim.

Eight Louisville points and no Boise State points in 87 seconds.

"It's a 10 point game at the half and then were able to come out defensively and get some things going," Walz said.

Presnell scrambled to call timeout. Too late. The Cardinals finally grasped Walz’s message that they didn’t require an EZ pass to attack the rim. All lanes were open.

Take it to the rim. Keep taking it to the rim. Take it to the rim one more time.

Louisville surged to a 74-42 victory in their opening tournament game.

"There's a reason they're a Number One seed," Presnell said. "It thought we came out soft in the third quarter ... We knew they would up the intensity, up their level of performance and would we be able to go up there with them?"

No, they would not.

Louisville passed the ball crisply, earning assists 18 on 30 field goals. Fuehring (a starter) and Kylee Shook (a reserve) led Louisville with 14 points on a day when Durr, the ACC player of the year, scored nine, missing 10 of 14 field-goal attempts.

Boise decided its only path to victory was to defeat Louisville from distance. The Broncos attempted 30 of their 59 shots from beyond the three-point line. They made 4 of 30, 13.3 percent. It was Boise's second worst shooting performance from three this season. It was also the fourth time this season that the Louisville defense forced the opponent to miss at least 80 percent of its shots from distance.

The Cards outscored the Broncos, 27-8, in the third quarter. Walz used the fourth quarter to work more reserves into the game and prepare for Louisville’s second-round game.

The Cards will play either Marquette or Dayton in the second round Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game time has not been announced.

Until Friday, Presnell had only seen Louisville on video. After playing the third-ranked Cards, the Boise coach was asked if he had seen anything in person that he missed in the film room.

"Well, you know, I was asked before the game a couple of days ago or whatever, do you see any weaknesses or anything?" Presnell said.

"Yeah, I saw a few things. But not for us."

