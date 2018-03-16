BOZICH | Louisville beats Boise State, 74-42, faces Marquette Sunday in NCAA Tournament

Ahead by only 10 at halftime, Louisville attacked the rim in the third quarter and the Cards rolled into the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Boise State.More >>
Louisville is a one seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. Boise State is a 16 seed. The record from the last 19 seasons suggests the Cardinals should roll on Friday.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.More >>
Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne has always believed that Wenyen Gabriel was an elite three-point shooter. On Saturday Gabriel showed the SEC -- and himself -- what he could do.More >>
For once in the John Calipari Era, the best freshman point guard in the SEC does not play for Kentucky. UK must stop Collin Sexton of Alabama to advance to the SEC Tournament final.More >>
Kentucky advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Georgia Friday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The Wildcats will play Alabama Saturday.More >>
