Louisville boosters plan to file lawsuit against NCAA

Louisville boosters plan to file lawsuit against NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is either a slam dunk case or a legal air ball. A group of angry fans is planning to go to court to try and restore the University of Louisville's 2013 basketball championship.

Cardinal boosters have formed what is called the U of L Protection and Advocacy Coalition. They say the group is made up of players, fans and alumni, and they plan to sue the NCAA to bring the championship banner back to the YUM! Center.

The NCAA stripped the university's 2013 basketball championship and 123 other wins in the wake of the Katina Powell prostitution scandal.

Interim U of L President Greg Postel called the NCAA's decision wrong, but the university decided not to challenge it.

Now, the coalition has hired Attorney Robert Florio to take the case to court. He believes U of L was treated unfairly.

"When you look at how the NCAA has punished schools in the past, you see them doing various things. But you don't see them doing what they did to Louisville," said Florio.

Florio said he will file the suit in state court, and ask for the restoration of Louisville's championship, the vacated wins, and the money the NCAA made from U of L basketball.

He said fans have the right to sue because they also suffered loss.

"We paid money for a product because we thought the governing body would act fairly for the university we paid to see," said Florio. "They didn't act fairly."

There was a mixed reaction from U of L fans arriving at the KFC Yum! Center for the women's NCAA basketball tournament.

"I'm behind it. Get our banner back," said Larry Rhodes.

"I guess I feel like the university probably should have done that," said Rensha Reeder.

"Waste of time and money. I wouldn't agree with it," said Steve Strepey. "I think we made our bed, we lie in it."

But Florio believes the banner will one day return to the KFC Yum! Center.

"I think we'll win. I really do."

Florio said he does not know yet where any money won in the case would go.

Tony Cotton, a leader of the U of L Protection and Advocacy Coalition, did not return an email seeking more information about the group.

U of L spokesman John Karman said the university would not comment on the possible lawsuit.

