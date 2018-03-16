Louisville boosters plan to file lawsuit against NCAA

Louisville man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from employer

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is either a slam dunk case or a legal air ball. A group of angry fans is planning to go to court to try and restore the University of Louisville's 2013 basketball championship.

Cardinal boosters have formed what is called the U of L Protection and Advocacy Coalition. They say the group is made up of players, fans and alumni, and they plan to sue the NCAA to bring the championship banner back to the YUM! Center.

The NCAA stripped the university's 2013 basketball championship and 123 other wins in the wake of the Katina Powell prostitution scandal.

Interim U of L President Greg Postel called the NCAA's decision wrong, but the university decided not to challenge it.

Now, the coalition has hired Attorney Robert Florio to take the case to court. He believes U of L was treated unfairly.

"When you look at how the NCAA has punished schools in the past, you see them doing various things. But you don't see them doing what they did to Louisville," said Florio.

Florio said he will file the suit in state court, and ask for the restoration of Louisville's championship, the vacated wins, and the money the NCAA made from U of L basketball.

He said fans have the right to sue because they also suffered loss.

"We paid money for a product because we thought the governing body would act fairly for the university we paid to see," said Florio. "They didn't act fairly."

There was a mixed reaction from U of L fans arriving at the KFC Yum! Center for the women's NCAA basketball tournament.

"I'm behind it. Get our banner back," said Larry Rhodes.

"I guess I feel like the university probably should have done that," said Rensha Reeder.

"Waste of time and money. I wouldn't agree with it," said Steve Strepey. "I think we made our bed, we lie in it."

But Florio believes the banner will one day return to the KFC Yum! Center.

"I think we'll win. I really do."

Florio said he does not know yet where any money won in the case would go.

Tony Cotton, a leader of the U of L Protection and Advocacy Coalition, did not return an email seeking more information about the group.

U of L spokesman John Karman said the university would not comment on the possible lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.