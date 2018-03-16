Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery

Derrick Walker Faria is accused of taking a taxi to and from a bank robbery in Evansville. Derrick Walker Faria is accused of taking a taxi to and from a bank robbery in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash.

Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday's robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn't show a weapon.

Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

