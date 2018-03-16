Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery

Louisville man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from employer

Health officials have confirmed the area's first cases of hepatitis A posing a danger to an elementary school.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

Derrick Walker Faria is accused of taking a taxi to and from a bank robbery in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash.

Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday's robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn't show a weapon.

Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

