Kentucky legislation would allow wine and liquor bottles to be shipped through the mail

Kentucky legislation would allow wine and liquor bottles to be shipped through the mail

Kentucky distilleries and wineries could soon be allowed to ship bottles through the mail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky distilleries and wineries could soon be allowed to ship bottles through the mail.

A bill authorizing such shipments overwhelmingly passed through the Kentucky House and is now moving on to the Senate.

Many distilleries are in favor of the bill. It would allow distillery and winery visitors to ship bottles home. 

People who live in Kentucky would also be able to receive wine and liquor bottles in the mail. 

"Our laws, unfortunately in Kentucky, are stuck back in Prohibition and we have been slowly chipping away at those -- and have been for years -- to really modernize all of our alcohol laws and this is just another step in this process," said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

We could find out next week if the bill passes. 

