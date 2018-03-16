Bristol Bar & Grille to close Jeffersonville location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bristol Bar & Grille to close Jeffersonville location

Posted: Updated:
The Bristol Bar & Grille is closing its Jeffersonville location on March 28, 2018. The Bristol Bar & Grille is closing its Jeffersonville location on March 28, 2018.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Bristol Bar & Grille is closing its Jeffersonville restaurant. 

The restaurant is located inside the Sheraton Hotel on the Ohio River.  It's view of the Louisville skyline has made it a popular place to watch waterfront events like Thunder Over Louisville. 

A statement from The Bristol says their lease has expired.  The restaurant will close on Sunday, March 18. 

The statement reads, "After ten years our lease at Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel has expired and we are not renewing. We will close Sunday, March 18 after brunch. We would like to thank our guests for their patronage over the last decade and we look forward to seeing them at our downtown, Highlands and East restaurants."

This is the second Bristol location to close in recent years.  A Prospect location couldn't reach a deal on a new lease. It is now home to Gustavo's Mexican restaurant. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.