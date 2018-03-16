Bristol Bar & Grille to close Jeffersonville location

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Bristol Bar & Grille is closing its Jeffersonville restaurant.

The restaurant is located inside the Sheraton Hotel on the Ohio River. It's view of the Louisville skyline has made it a popular place to watch waterfront events like Thunder Over Louisville.

A statement from The Bristol says their lease has expired. The restaurant will close on Sunday, March 18.

The statement reads, "After ten years our lease at Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel has expired and we are not renewing. We will close Sunday, March 18 after brunch. We would like to thank our guests for their patronage over the last decade and we look forward to seeing them at our downtown, Highlands and East restaurants."

This is the second Bristol location to close in recent years. A Prospect location couldn't reach a deal on a new lease. It is now home to Gustavo's Mexican restaurant.

