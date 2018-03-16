Birthday surprise brings 16-year-old Bullitt County boy -- and h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Birthday surprise brings 16-year-old Bullitt County boy -- and his father -- to tears

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A birthday surprise brought a Bullitt County teenager to tears. 

It started Thursday afternoon as a gag, or so Eric Dezarn thought.

"In kindergarten, I wanted a kitchen for some reason," 16-year-old Dezarn said. "I don't know why to this day, but I wrote a paper: I wanted a kitchen when I was in kindergarten."

Fast forward 11 years to Thursday -- his 16th birthday -- and Dezarn got that kitchen. A toy kitchen. With a toy microwave and toy cupboards.

But he was completely unaware that his real gift was attached to a real hat inside one of the toy cupboards: a pair of truck keys.

A viral video shows what happened next.

"Oh, they're keys," Dezarn said, pulling a pair of truck keys out of the hat. "Now I'm scared."

At that point, to the laughter of his family, the garage door opens, revealing his father, standing next to a blue 1994 Chevy Silvarado.

"No way ... you did not!" exclaimed Dezarn. "You didn't!"

At that point, father and son shared a hug and both began to cry. We spoke with Dezarn and his father on Friday -- one day after the big surprise. His father could barely hold back the emotion as he remembered his son's reaction. 

"When he grabbed me and he hugged me, nothing needed to be said," said Dezarn's father, who shares the same name. "Nothing needed to be said."

"I didn't know what to say or do," said the 16-year-old Dezarn. "I never thought I'd have a truck that early. It was just an indescribable feeling. So happy." 

The 16-year-old says he's a country kid at heart, who likes hunting and mudding -- and the truck looks like it has seen plenty of both. It's not new -- but perfect  to Dezarn who spotted it for sale about six months ago. It seemed then out of the question.  

"I'm a single dad with a very struggling business," Dezarn's father said. "And he knows that. We don't live a high lifestyle."

Dezarn's dad owns Champions Gourmet Popcorn in Hillview. He said he had to put in a lot of long days to come up with the money for the purchase. 

"There was no discussion about getting a truck on my birthday," Dezarn said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I was just in awe. I was in shock when I seen that truck." 

Those emotion were written all over the 16-year-old face as tears streamed from his eyes in the video posted on line. He leaned on the hood and read a card on the windshield with a reminder from dad "be safe." 

"I couldn't thank him enough," said 16-year-old Dezarn.

He just passed the Kentucky driving permit test Thursday so it will be at least six months before he can hit the road on his own. Dezarn knows he can't slap dear old dad with the bills for his new truck. He started his first real job Friday as a cashier at a Moby Dick fast food restaurant 

"I think it's a good privilege that I have and it teaches me responsibility and how to manage money," said the 16-year-old.

Dezarn's father posted the video to Facebook along with several pictures of his son from prior birthday's. He also put a custom 'popcorn' license plate on the truck so Eric will always feel like he's near.  

"He's my world," Dezarn's father said. "He's my life."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

