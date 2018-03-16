Birthday surprise brings 16-year-old Bullitt County boy -- and his father -- to tears

The price of tickets and the discounts available.

The price of tickets and the discounts available.

The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and DUI in February.

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and DUI in February.

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to drunk driving crash that killed an LMPD detective and a Lexington man in Oct. 2016

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to drunk driving crash that killed an LMPD detective and a Lexington man in Oct. 2016

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A birthday surprise brought a Bullitt County teenager to tears.

It started Thursday afternoon as a gag, or so Eric Dezarn thought.

"In kindergarten, I wanted a kitchen for some reason," 16-year-old Dezarn said. "I don't know why to this day, but I wrote a paper: I wanted a kitchen when I was in kindergarten."

Fast forward 11 years to Thursday -- his 16th birthday -- and Dezarn got that kitchen. A toy kitchen. With a toy microwave and toy cupboards.

But he was completely unaware that his real gift was attached to a real hat inside one of the toy cupboards: a pair of truck keys.

A viral video shows what happened next.

"Oh, they're keys," Dezarn said, pulling a pair of truck keys out of the hat. "Now I'm scared."

At that point, to the laughter of his family, the garage door opens, revealing his father, standing next to a blue 1994 Chevy Silvarado.

"No way ... you did not!" exclaimed Dezarn. "You didn't!"

At that point, father and son shared a hug and both began to cry. We spoke with Dezarn and his father on Friday -- one day after the big surprise. His father could barely hold back the emotion as he remembered his son's reaction.

"When he grabbed me and he hugged me, nothing needed to be said," said Dezarn's father, who shares the same name. "Nothing needed to be said."

"I didn't know what to say or do," said the 16-year-old Dezarn. "I never thought I'd have a truck that early. It was just an indescribable feeling. So happy."

The 16-year-old says he's a country kid at heart, who likes hunting and mudding -- and the truck looks like it has seen plenty of both. It's not new -- but perfect to Dezarn who spotted it for sale about six months ago. It seemed then out of the question.

"I'm a single dad with a very struggling business," Dezarn's father said. "And he knows that. We don't live a high lifestyle."

Dezarn's dad owns Champions Gourmet Popcorn in Hillview. He said he had to put in a lot of long days to come up with the money for the purchase.

"There was no discussion about getting a truck on my birthday," Dezarn said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I was just in awe. I was in shock when I seen that truck."

Those emotion were written all over the 16-year-old face as tears streamed from his eyes in the video posted on line. He leaned on the hood and read a card on the windshield with a reminder from dad "be safe."

"I couldn't thank him enough," said 16-year-old Dezarn.

He just passed the Kentucky driving permit test Thursday so it will be at least six months before he can hit the road on his own. Dezarn knows he can't slap dear old dad with the bills for his new truck. He started his first real job Friday as a cashier at a Moby Dick fast food restaurant

"I think it's a good privilege that I have and it teaches me responsibility and how to manage money," said the 16-year-old.

Dezarn's father posted the video to Facebook along with several pictures of his son from prior birthday's. He also put a custom 'popcorn' license plate on the truck so Eric will always feel like he's near.

"He's my world," Dezarn's father said. "He's my life."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.