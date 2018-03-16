LMPD searching for new tips in multiple missing persons cases

Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville, according to Det. Anne Hogan.

Hogan works in the Missing Persons Unit for the Louisville Metro Police Department. She said there are currently 25 long-term cases they are working to solve, including the disappearance of Lisa Kim Adcock.

“Even though it’s been four years,” Hogan said. “We like to talk about cases around the anniversary of when the person went missing to job memories.”

Adcock went missing in April 2014. She was last seen in the area of Oak and Preston in Shelby Park.

“She spend a lot of time in that area, had a lot of friends, knew a lot of people,” Hogan said. “At that time in her life, she did not have a fixed address. And she was staying with different people in that area.”

Hogan said Adcock was in regular contact with her siblings, children, and grandchildren. But it’s not been four years since her family has heard from her and since detectives have found any sign of her.

“When somebody misses birthdays, Mother’s Day, Derby, that’s when they get increasingly concerned,” Hogan said. “And this family really is suffering. As are all families of long-term missing persons with not knowing.”

If you have any information regarding Adcock that could help detectives find her, please call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

“The most important thing for people to know is that people love and miss her and are suffering,” Hogan.

Other missing persons reports that LMPD is investigating from last year include Bret Broffman and Austin Gamez.

Below is a flyer with more information about Adcock:

