VIDEO | Semi-truck damaged as it plows under U of L bridge on 3r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Semi-truck damaged as it plows under U of L bridge on 3rd Street

The semi-truck was severely damaged on Thursday after it plowed underneath the University of Louisville bridge on 3rd Street by Eastern Parkway. (Courtesy: Gary Redbird) The semi-truck was severely damaged on Thursday after it plowed underneath the University of Louisville bridge on 3rd Street by Eastern Parkway. (Courtesy: Gary Redbird)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi-truck was severely damaged on Thursday after it plowed underneath the University of Louisville bridge on 3rd Street by Eastern Parkway. 

Gary Redbird told WDRB he was on his way to work when he saw the truck. He had his iPhone ready and started rolling as the scene unfolded around 6:30 a.m. 

Redbird posted the video to his Facebook page where it has racked up over a thousand views. He jokes that the bridge acts as a can opener, peeling back the top of the truck. 

You can watch the video below:

