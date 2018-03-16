Sonic to serve pickle juice flavored slushes this summer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sonic to serve pickle juice flavored slushes this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're in the mood for a nice cold slush this summer, you'll have a new strange flavor to choose from at Sonic.

The company will release a pickle juice flavored slush this summer.

The drink is bright green and combines the sweet flavor of a slush with a blast of pickle juice.

The company says once the drink hits stores you'll be able to add pickle-flavored syrup to anything on the menu, meaning you could put pickle flavoring on everything from milkshakes to sundaes.

