LMPD asks for help identifying man accused of using stolen identity to withdraw thousands of dollars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing someone's information and using it to withdraw thousands of dollars.

LMPD's Facial Crimes Unit says the man used a fake ID with the victim's identity and bank account information at the Stock Yards Bank at 27th and Broadway.

He then withdrew $5,000 and left.

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

