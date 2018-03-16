LMPD asks for help identifying man accused of using stolen ident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asks for help identifying man accused of using stolen identity to withdraw thousands of dollars

Posted: Updated:
LMPD's Facial Crimes Unit says the man used a fake ID with the victim's identity and bank account information at the Stock Yards Bank at 27th and Broadway. LMPD's Facial Crimes Unit says the man used a fake ID with the victim's identity and bank account information at the Stock Yards Bank at 27th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing someone's information and using it to withdraw thousands of dollars. 

LMPD's Facial Crimes Unit says the man used a fake ID with the victim's identity and bank account information at the Stock Yards Bank at 27th and Broadway. 

He then withdrew $5,000 and left. 

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.