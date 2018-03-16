$15 million downtown Jeffersonville elementary school heads to signature battle

A man barricaded himself in a house near Iroquois High School Thursday afternoon, putting the school on heightened alert.

Day-long police standoff in south Louisville ends with man in custody

After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

CRAWFORD | Just like everybody thought -- Kentucky to get Buffalo in NCAA second round

A man and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana inside their east Louisville home.

Police say 'numerous complaints' led to arrests after drugs found in home in Jeffersontown area

The price of tickets and the discounts available.

The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

Prepare to pay to ride giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and DUI in February.

Suzanne Whitlow pleaded guilty to drunk driving crash that killed an LMPD detective and a Lexington man in Oct. 2016

Drunk driver who killed LMPD Detective and a Lexington man sentenced to prison

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”

Leader of the 'Cornbread Mafia' sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a top University of Louisville football recruit Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

The elementary school that would be located next to Nachand Fieldhouse and cost $15 million is on the line.

A new school in downtown Jeffersonville now comes down to a fight over signatures.

The Greater Clark County School Board voted to close Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools.

The board then approved a $15 million dollar bond to build a new elementary at the corner of Court and Meigs, next to the fieldhouse.

Now, it comes down to which side can get the most signatures.

The Clark County Clerk's Office confirms the opposing side collected more than the 500 signatures needed to send the resolution into a petition and remonstrance, or signature battle.

Supporters of the new school, like Mayor Mike Moore, say they'll be out in full force.

"I'm not discouraged. I love a fight," Moore said. "The opposition has staked their claim. I'm ready to do battle as well."

The group Stop GCCS Wasteful Spending is leading the charge against the new school.

"I think it's very unfair and shows such disrespect to the taxpayers to not take this to a referendum at the ballot box," said the group's leader, Alice Butler.

The signature battle will start 30 days after the county verifies the rest of the opposition's signatures. Each side will then have a month to collect the most names.

