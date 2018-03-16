$15 million downtown Jeffersonville elementary school heads to s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$15 million downtown Jeffersonville elementary school heads to signature battle

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

A new school in downtown Jeffersonville now comes down to a fight over signatures.

The elementary school that would be located next to Nachand Fieldhouse and cost $15 million is on the line.

The Greater Clark County School Board voted to close Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools.

The board then approved a $15 million dollar bond to build a new elementary at the corner of Court and Meigs, next to the fieldhouse.

Now, it comes down to which side can get the most signatures.

The Clark County Clerk's Office confirms the opposing side collected more than the 500 signatures needed to send the resolution into a petition and remonstrance, or signature battle.

Supporters of the new school, like Mayor Mike Moore, say they'll be out in full force.

"I'm not discouraged. I love a fight," Moore said. "The opposition has staked their claim. I'm ready to do battle as well."

The group Stop GCCS Wasteful Spending is leading the charge against the new school.

"I think it's very unfair and shows such disrespect to the taxpayers to not take this to a referendum at the ballot box," said the group's leader, Alice Butler.

The signature battle will start 30 days after the county verifies the rest of the opposition's signatures. Each side will then have a month to collect the most names.

