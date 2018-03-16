New Clarksville police dog’s work leads to two arrests after fir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Clarksville police dog’s work leads to two arrests after first hour on patrol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department's newest member has already made a big impact his first day on the job.

The 20-month-old Dutch Shepherd from Poland's police work led to two arrests Thursday night during his first hour on patrol.

Officer Matthew Bauer said his partner narcotics dog is named Chapo after the infamous Mexican drug lord.

“I’m hoping he’s as successful at finding drugs as ‘El Chapo’ was at distributing them,” Bauer said.

The K-9 found a bag of Methamphetamine hidden behind a kick plate inside a vehicle.

Chapo and his partner Officer Matthew Bauer just received their certification at the beginning of the week.

“There’s endless places inside a vehicle to hide narcotics but with his nose. There’s nowhere you can hide it where he won’t find it,” Bauer said.

The K-9 replaced another dog who retired last year.

Chapo can also complete tasks like locating weapons, searching for a suspect, and using its teeth to grab and slow down a criminal.        

“It’s one of the most vital tools that a police officer has at their disposal. Right up there with a weapon or a radio,” Bauer said.

Chapo could serve the Clarksville community for up to 10 years.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.