:LANE | U of L's Comerford wins another NCAA title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mallory Comerford is a national champion again. The U of L swimmer won the NCAA 200-meter freestyle for the second straight year and did so with the second best time in history Friday in Columbus.

Comerford finished in 1:39.80 to win by more than a second. She tied Olympic Gold Medalist Kaite Ledecky at last year's meet in a time of 1:40.36

“That was a huge swim by Mallory,” said U of L head coach Arthur Albiero. “The performance she put together speaks to the quality of her preparation and our coaching staff. I think this speaks volumes about our program. This is the seventh year in a row that we’ve had an NCAA champion at U of L, and I’m very excited by the direction that our program is heading.”

In addition to capturing the 200 freestyle title, Comerford recorded the fastest split in history in the 800 freestyle relay on Wednesday evening. She split a 1:39.14 on her 200 freestyle leg to help the Cardinals to an ACC record time of 6:53.75.

Tomorrow, Comerford will compete in the 100 freestyle, where she is the No 3 seed heading into the preliminaries. She holds the ACC record (46.35) in the event, which she set at the 2017 NCAA Championships with a bronze medal finish. Prelims are set to begin at 10 AM with finals at 6 PM.

