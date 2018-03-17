1 man killed in overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says it happened on Duncan Street near Dr. W. J. Hodge Street. A call about the shooting was received around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the back yard of a house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

