UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 West in Floyd County reopen after fatal crash

The price of tickets and the discounts available.

The SkyStar Wheel will be at Waterfront Park for five weeks from March 29 to May 6, 2018.

Prepare to pay to ride giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

According to courtroom video, when a judge ordered him to pull his pants up, a defendant responded by taking them off.

A Louisville man was held contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in jail Wednesday morning, after he took his pants off in court.

RAW VIDEO | Louisville man jailed after removing pants in Jefferson District Court

Gary Redbird posted the video on Facebook, where he joked that the bridge acted like a can opener, tearing off the top of the truck.

VIDEO | Semi-truck damaged as it plows under U of L bridge on 3rd Street

The 20-month-old Dutch Shepherd from Poland's police work led to two arrests Thursday night during his first hour on patrol.

New Clarksville police dog’s work leads to two arrests after first hour on patrol

The local union representing about 3,600 rank-and-file workers at GE Appliance Park has been temporarily seized by its parent union because of what a national leader calls “evidence of financial irresponsibility and potential malfeasance.”

Members of IUE-CWA Local 761 rallied ahead of previous contract negotiations in May 2015. Dana Crittendon, center, was the union's president at the time.

Union for GE Appliance Park workers seized by national parent, financial problems alleged

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville, according to Det. Anne Hogan.

Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville.

LMPD searching for new tips in multiple missing persons cases

The gift the teen never expected created a father-son moment he'll never forget. -- and now it's being shared all over Facebook...

Birthday surprise brings 16-year-old Bullitt County boy -- and his father -- to tears

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-64 West in Floyd County have reopened after a fatal crash.

Officials say it happened near the 118 mile marker in Georgetown around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A single car was involved, according to officials.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

