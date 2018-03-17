UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 West in Floyd County reopen after fata - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 West in Floyd County reopen after fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-64 West in Floyd County have reopened after a fatal crash.

Officials say it happened near the 118 mile marker in Georgetown around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A single car was involved, according to officials.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

