LMPD responds after 6 people shot in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police responded early Saturday morning after six people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers were called to Cole's Place on West Kentucky Street Saturday around 3 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot. The victims were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, a short time later, two more victims who had also been shot showed up at the hospital. Officials say their injuries are also considered non-life threatening.

A seventh victim was grazed and refused medical treatment, according to investigators.

Police have made no arrests.

